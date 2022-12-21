EXCLUSIVE! Honey Singh REACTS on SRK's Pathaan Controversy: 'Entertainment Alag Jagah Hai...’

Pathaan controversy: Bollywood singer Honey Singh has extended support to Shah Rukh Khan and the makers of his upcoming film amid the hullabaloo surrounding the colour of the bikini that Deepika Padukone wore in the song Besharam Rang. The rapper, who has worked with SRK in Chennai Express, expressed his views over the matter in a no-holds-barred interview with Filmibeat. In an exclusive conversation with us, the Blue Eyes hitmaker shared his two cents on the controversy.

HONEY SINGH ON PATHAAN CONTROVERSY

The Brown Rang singer said that people protested against him and his songs but he never focused on the same. He added that one must not hurt religious sentiments while making a song, show or film.

"Kuch nahi kehna chahuga lekin yeh to hota raha hai. Mera saath to bahut hua hai. Mere khilaf morche nikale gaye hai, protests hue hai. Bahut kuch hua hai mere saath toh. Maine iss cheez pe kabhi dhayan nahi diya lekin ha, kisi ki dharmik bhavnayon ko thes nahi pachuni chahiye. Entertainment alag jagah hai, baki jinse ye hua hai, unse galti se hua hoga, koi jaan bhujhke to karta nahi hai," Yo Yo Honey Singh said.

(Translation- I won't speak much on the matter as it happens in the industry. I have faced protests and even marches were held against him. However, I never paid heed to such things. But we should not hurt the religious sentiments of the people. Entertainment is there on one side but hurting sentiments cannot be justified. One should note that nobody does such things with intention).

HONEY SINGH SUPPORTS SRK AMID PATHAAN CONTROVERSY

Honey Singh added that one should not boycott an artist as he/she works hard. He said that one should criticise the artist so that he/she is able to know his shortcomings.

The rapper expressed his displeasure over boycott calls, stating that it would lead to nothing and even the artist would fail to understand where he/she lagged.

"Ek artist badi mehnat se kuch kaam karta hai, boycott nahi karna chahiye, sun lena chahiye. Bol dena chahiye ki bakwas hai, artist ko bura nahi lagta. Boycott mat kardo. Boycott karne se kya hoga? Artist ko samajh mein nahi aayega ki maine galti kari bhi ki nahi. Agar aap 'bakwas' bolege toh artist ko laga ki maine galti ki hai, thik karuga. Boycott hi kardoge, to usko pata hi nahi lagega ki karu kya. Mujhe lagta hai ki boycott karna sahi nahi hai," he exclusively told Filmibeat.

(Translation- An artist works hard for his work and we must not boycott him/her. We should share our honest opinion or criticism as an artist doesn't feel bad after receiving feedback. What will boycott lead to? An artist will never realise if he made a mistake or not when we boycott him. I strongly feel we must not boycott an artist.)

SEER THREATENS TO BURN SRK ALIVE

Amid Pathaan controversy, Ayodhya seer Paramhans Acharya issued a threat to Shah Rukh Khan and said that he would 'burn him alive' if he ever met the actor. He claimed that Pathaan 'insulted the saffron colour'. His controversial statement has set several tongues wagging. Fans came out in SRK's support after the seer warned him while interacting with the media.

With inputs from Surbhi Ransingh