Exclusive Interview! Janhit Mein Jaari Director Jai Basantu Singh: Condoms Are For Women’s Safety

‘Nowadays, Condom Ads Are Mainly Focusing On Sexual Pleasure’

How did you come up with such a unique concept, which is also considered as taboo in our society?

When Raaj Shaandilyaa came up with the idea of a girl selling condoms in March 2020, I just loved it after hearing the same. Then, I told him that I will write this film. While writing the screenplay of Janhit Mein Jaari, I thought that this concept will definitely break the taboo and change people's mindsets about condoms in our country. I had decided that I will make the discussion over condoms normal in our society. We often get scared or shy to speak about condoms in our families. I am very sure that this film will change people's perception of a condom.

Nowadays, the Indian government is trying very hard to spread awareness about the usage of condoms. Did you come across some incidences when you felt that the story needs to be told to the audience?

Our government has been trying to create awareness about condoms in our country for 55 years now. However, people didn't take it seriously. We have adopted condoms as a pleasure. Nowadays, condom ads are mainly focusing on sexual pleasure, however, the makers don't promote it as a protection. Through this film, we want to explain to our audience that it is wrong. We could have promoted condoms as protection. Many women could have avoided abortions if they were aware of condoms. Men didn't understand the importance of it. On the other hand, female condoms are not getting promoted in our country. Condoms are for women's safety. Women should keep it with them. We are taking more time to get developed as a country due to overpopulation.

‘Every Child Needs To Know The Importance Of Condom’

A few years ago, the Indian govt had strictly asked TV channels not to air condom ads from 6 am to 10 pm by terming them indecent. What is your take on it?

I don't agree with this. Every child needs to know the importance of condoms. Parents should teach their children the meaning of condoms and why it is important for everyone.

Can you share with us your first condom buying experience?

I purchased a condom for the first time for my friend. I was very awkward and nervous while buying it. At that point of time, I was just 18 years old. While writing this film, I grew and got to know more about this taboo subject. I did my research in Chanderi, Bhopal and many small towns. The result was very surprising. People don't talk openly about condoms. Many people gave me weird looks when I went to the medical store to buy a condom. As a writer and director, I tried to convey this message in a humourous way. We have kept the film very clean and suitable for the family audience.

‘Nushrratt Bharuccha Just Got Into The Skin Of The Character’

What are the myths you heard about condoms in your life?

I have not heard any myths about condoms. However, I regret making fun of condoms during my growing days. I feel sad that my parents didn't explain to me the importance of it. Every man should use a condom for the safety of a woman. More than 10 Lakh women die while aborting their child, just because people don't use condoms while having s*x. Women always have to suffer due to men's unawareness about condom.



How was your experience working with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka?

Both were really fantastic. Anud was really hardworking. He gave his 100 per cent in the film. He was suggested by my wife Sonal. Nushrratt is a fantastic actress. She just got into the skin of the character. She is brilliant. She just loved the concept and said 'Yes' to the film.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari Would Bring Change In Our Society'

As a director, how have you evolved from working for campaigns to popular TV shows and now entering into films?

I am gradually growing up with the work I am doing in my life. I have learned everything while working on different projects. Whatever I have written and directed was a learning experience for me. Because I knew one day, I would land up doing a feature film. I have put my soul into this film. I would like to make another social drama in future.



How difficult it is to be a writer and a director at the same time?

It has never been difficult but a blissful thing for me. When you write the film, you start directing the film in your mind.



Lastly, why people should watch Janhit Mein Jaari in theatres?

The film would bring change to our society. People loved the trailer and they started discussing about the film. I am very confident that people would love Janhit Mein Jaari.