Exclusive Interview! Janhit Mein Jaari Director Jai Basantu Singh: Condoms Are For Women’s Safety
Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Janhit Mein Jaari has finally been released in theatres today. For the unversed, the film has already created a solid buzz amongst the masses for its subject which is based on the awareness of the usage of condoms. Janhit Mein Jaari also stars Anud Singh Dhaka in a pivotal role.
Recently, Janhit Mein Jaari director Jai Basantu Singh had an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, in which he spoke about the importance of condoms, his career, lead actors, Indian society and much more. Excerpts-
‘Nowadays, Condom Ads Are Mainly Focusing On Sexual Pleasure’
How did you come up with such a unique concept, which is also considered as taboo in our society?
When Raaj Shaandilyaa came up with the idea of a girl selling condoms in March 2020, I just loved it after hearing the same. Then, I told him that I will write this film. While writing the screenplay of Janhit Mein Jaari, I thought that this concept will definitely break the taboo and change people's mindsets about condoms in our country. I had decided that I will make the discussion over condoms normal in our society. We often get scared or shy to speak about condoms in our families. I am very sure that this film will change people's perception of a condom.
Nowadays, the Indian government is trying very hard to spread awareness about the usage of condoms. Did you come across some incidences when you felt that the story needs to be told to the audience?
Our government has been trying to create awareness about condoms in our country for 55 years now. However, people didn't take it seriously. We have adopted condoms as a pleasure. Nowadays, condom ads are mainly focusing on sexual pleasure, however, the makers don't promote it as a protection. Through this film, we want to explain to our audience that it is wrong. We could have promoted condoms as protection. Many women could have avoided abortions if they were aware of condoms. Men didn't understand the importance of it. On the other hand, female condoms are not getting promoted in our country. Condoms are for women's safety. Women should keep it with them. We are taking more time to get developed as a country due to overpopulation.
‘Every Child Needs To Know The Importance Of Condom’
A few years ago, the Indian govt had strictly asked TV channels not to air condom ads from 6 am to 10 pm by terming them indecent. What is your take on it?
I don't agree with this. Every child needs to know the importance of condoms. Parents should teach their children the meaning of condoms and why it is important for everyone.
Can you share with us your first condom buying experience?
I purchased a condom for the first time for my friend. I was very awkward and nervous while buying it. At that point of time, I was just 18 years old. While writing this film, I grew and got to know more about this taboo subject. I did my research in Chanderi, Bhopal and many small towns. The result was very surprising. People don't talk openly about condoms. Many people gave me weird looks when I went to the medical store to buy a condom. As a writer and director, I tried to convey this message in a humourous way. We have kept the film very clean and suitable for the family audience.
‘Nushrratt Bharuccha Just Got Into The Skin Of The Character’
What are the myths you heard about condoms in your life?
I
have
not
heard
any
myths
about
condoms.
However,
I
regret
making
fun
of
condoms
during
my
growing
days.
I
feel
sad
that
my
parents
didn't
explain
to
me
the
importance
of
it.
Every
man
should
use
a
condom
for
the
safety
of
a
woman.
More
than
10
Lakh
women
die
while
aborting
their
child,
just
because
people
don't
use
condoms
while
having
s*x.
Women
always
have
to
suffer
due
to
men's
unawareness
about
condom.
How was your experience working with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka?
Both were really fantastic. Anud was really hardworking. He gave his 100 per cent in the film. He was suggested by my wife Sonal. Nushrratt is a fantastic actress. She just got into the skin of the character. She is brilliant. She just loved the concept and said 'Yes' to the film.
‘Janhit Mein Jaari Would Bring Change In Our Society'
As a director, how have you evolved from working for campaigns to popular TV shows and now entering into films?
I
am
gradually
growing
up
with
the
work
I
am
doing
in
my
life.
I
have
learned
everything
while
working
on
different
projects.
Whatever
I
have
written
and
directed
was
a
learning
experience
for
me.
Because
I
knew
one
day,
I
would
land
up
doing
a
feature
film.
I
have
put
my
soul
into
this
film.
I
would
like
to
make
another
social
drama
in
future.
How difficult it is to be a writer and a director at the same time?
It
has
never
been
difficult
but
a
blissful
thing
for
me.
When
you
write
the
film,
you
start
directing
the
film
in
your
mind.
Lastly, why people should watch Janhit Mein Jaari in theatres?
The film would bring change to our society. People loved the trailer and they started discussing about the film. I am very confident that people would love Janhit Mein Jaari.