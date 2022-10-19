EXCLUSIVE! Ishaan Khatter: I Worked As A Background Dancer Alongside Katrina; Life Has Come A Full Circle

After an unconventional full-fledged acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds in 2017, Ishaan Khatter went all things 'zingaat' with Karan Johar-produced Dhadak, a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

His next was the action-comedy entertainer Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday. More recently, Ishaan won hearts as Maan Kapoor in Mira Nair's BBC's period drama A Suitable Boy. Now, Khatter is busy with the promotions of his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot which marks his first collaboration with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Filmibeat recently caught up with the Gen Z actor for a quick tête-à-tête wherein he was all praise for his co-star Katrina Kaif.

Ishaan told us, "I remember my first day on the sets very vividly. It wasn't so long ago. It was during the pandemic. And God knows, we all remember the pandemic (laughs). But, I was actually looking forward to work with Katrina Kaif. I very seldom get starstruck. It's just what my personality is."

He continued, "I have worked as a background dancer alongside her. So, I have seen her from that perspective. So, it was a very full circle for me to be working with her in that capacity. It was great fun. She doesn't bring the weight of her seniority on the sets. She is very cool and actually has a very wicked sense of humour which the glimpse of which you will get to see in Phone Bhoot. She is also having a lot of fun at the cost of herself in this film which is great. This is the kind of film that doesn't take itself seriously and so, we all took a note from that. We didn't take ourselves too seriously and we have fun with the material. We tried to lift it off the page."

Ishaan also elaborated on Katrina's process as an actor and shared, "It was great working with her. She is a very professional. She knows her lines and works on them constantly. She is prepared and has her own set of ideas which she comes with for the character. It, was a pleasure working with her."

Up next on Ishaan Khatter's filmography is Raj Krishna Menon's war drama Pippa alongside Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli.