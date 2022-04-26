Exclusive! Jersey Actor Anjum Batra Shares Best Moment With Shahid Kapoor While Shooting For The Film

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey is winning hearts with its emotional story and amazing performances by the cast. For the unversed, director Gowtam Tinnanuri has remade his own Telugu film Jersey, starring Nani in Hindi. Apart from the lead pair, several supporting actors like Geetika Mehandru, Abhishek Madrecha, Anjum Batra, Saurabh V Pandey and others are grabbing everyone's attention with their powerful acting skills.

Talking about Anjum Batra, the actor has played the role of Shahid Kapoor's best friend Amrit in the film. His character brings a fun element to the narrative, and people are just loving his performance. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with, Anjum opened up about his experience working with Shahid Kapoor and shared the best moment with him while shooting for Jersey.

Exclusive! Jersey Actor Saurabh V Pandey: Shahid Kapoor Is A Calm And Down-To-Earth Person

While sharing his experience working with the Udta Punjab actor, Anjum said, "It was great working with Shahid. And before you know it, he makes you so comfortable working with him that you do not realise that you are actually working with 'The Shahid Kapoor'. He always used to meet me with a lot of warmth on the sets which actually made me feel that he is my friend in real life as well and thus helped me to play my role well. He is a very sincere actor and it totally reflects in his work."

Exclusive! Param Singh Opens Up About His New House Look; Says 'It's Very Simple Yet Has A Serene Vibe'

Anjum Batra also revealed a fun moment with Shahid Kapoor, which would leave you in splits. The 83 actor said, "My best moment with Shahid was while we were shooting for a scene when we went to my banker friend's house to ask for money, and his wife kept a plate full of Bhalla Papdi in front of us. As per the scene, I was not supposed to eat that Bhalla, but I was so tempted that I actually couldn't resist eating one. As soon as I'd put one in my mouth, the taste was so bad that I threw it out. This was not a part of the script, but it actually turned out to be so funny that Shahid who was looking at me at that time and laughed a lot. On the other hand, the whole set too burst with laughter."

Talking about Jersey's box office collection, the film earned Rs 14 Crore at the box office in its first weekend.