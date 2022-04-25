Exclusive! Jersey Actor Saurabh V Pandey: Shahid Kapoor Is A Calm And Down-To-Earth Person

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Jersey is receiving a positive response from critics as well as the masses. The remake of the Telugu film Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also directed the original film. The film also stars several newcomers such as Geetika Mehandru, Abhishek Madrecha, Saurabh V Pandey and many others in pivotal roles. Talking about actor Saurabh V Pandey, he played the role of Punjab cricket team captain Ravindra, in the film.

Recently, he had a candid conversation with Filmibeat, in which Saurabh opened up about his work experience with Shahid Kapoor, character and much more. Elaborating about his role in the film Jersey, Saurabh V Pandey said, "I am essaying the role of the captain of Punjab cricket team where Shahid Kapoor re-starts his cricket journey. The name of my character is Ravindra. Ravindra plays an important role in Arjun's (Shahid Kapoor) cricket career as they play together. I hope the audience likes my part."

He further revealed how he bagged the role. The actor said, "I have played the role of a sportsman so I had to be physically fit. I worked hard on my physical fitness. And I am also a cricket enthusiast so my cricket skills helped me bag this role." Saurabh V Pandey worked very hard to get into the skin of his character. While talking about the preparations, he said, "I had undergone a month-long cricket training to perform the scenes in the film. I also learnt specialized skills and techniques of cricket from the professionals. I always wanted to get into the skin of my character, so I worked hard. I have been fortunate to have done my role successfully."

Talking about the experience of shooting with Shahid Kapoor, the Jersey star said, "Shahid is a calm and down-to-earth person. His humble and humorous behaviour made it very easy for me to act scenes with him. It was a learning experience as well as he is an actor with a vast amount of experience."

For the unversed, Saurabh V Pandey has also featured in projects such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Atkan Chatkan, Aisa Yeh Jahaan and so on.