Exclusive! Jugjugg Jeeyo Actor Savant Singh Premi: Varun And Maniesh Used To Treat Me Like A Younger Brother

Savant Singh Premi On Jugjugg Jeeyo’s Box Office Collections

Jugjugg Jeeyo has collected more than Rs 35 Crore in its first weekend. Overwhelmed with the response from the viewers, Savant Singh Premi said, "It feels really great to be part of Jugjugg Jeeyo, and it was really unexpected; the calls and messages I am getting and so many people reaching out to me. I was not expecting that because I am just a small part of the film. People are loving the film, all the characters and people are loving my character, which means a lot to me. It feels really special and I am glad that the film is doing very well and that people are loving my work and appreciating it."

Savant Shares His Opinion On Divorce

Since the film is based on a taboo subject like divorce, we asked Savant his opinion about the issue. While replying to our question, the Velle actor said, "In the movie, the topic of divorce has been shown, handled and conveyed in a good way. Just like there's no age to fall in love, the same way there's no age to get separated and bahut ache se samjaya gaya hai ki workout karne ki puri koshish karni chahiye par agar nahi hota hai toh mutual decision se woh karna chahiye jin mein unki khushi hai. And the other thing that's been conveyed is that it's not necessary for a girl to get married by a certain age. All such messages have been conveyed in an entertaining way and I just believe that whatever makes a person happy or two people happy, they should do that."

Savant Singh Premi On His Off-Screen Bond With Neetu, Anil, Varun, Kiara, Maniesh And Prajakta

While speaking about his off-screen dynamic with big stars like Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, Savant said, "So, I had most of my scenes with Varun and Manish and both of them are so loving that they used to treat me like a younger brother. Prajakta is a sweet person and Neetu ma'am ke saath bilkul Punjabi family member wali feel aati hai unke saath. She is so sweet and warm, ki vo milengi toh puchengi ki ghar pe sab kaise hai. Anil sir is just mind-blowing. When he comes on the set, he owns the set and he is so energetic and positive that his energy is passed on to everyone on the set. He is definitely a legend and woh jab act karte hai toh unko dekh ke hi kitna kuch sikhne ko milta hai, and aap ko dikhta hai woh kyu hai legend aur itne time se jo kar rahe hai vo kaise kar rahe hai. He is very entertaining and very loving. I think when the atmosphere on the set is so good and positive, a nice movie is made and that's what has worked for the film too."

Future Projects

When asked about his future projects, Savant didn't reveal much and said, "There are a few projects that are being discussed and a couple of them lined up but at this moment, I can't speak about them."