Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut On Dhaakad’s OTT Release: Audiences Are Looking At Something New & Refreshing

Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Dhaakad didn't receive much love from critics as well as the masses at the box office. For the unversed, the film was released on May 20, 2022, and it clashed with Kartik Aaryan's superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Well, the Queen actress was quite disappointed with the lukewarm response to her film, however, now she is hoping for its good performance on digital platform.

Yes, Dhaakad is all set to release on ZEE5 on July 1, 2022. Kangana Ranaut and her fans are very excited to witness her action flick on the OTT platform. Ahead of Dhaakad's OTT release, Filmibeat contacted Kangana Ranaut and asked her if the Indian audience is ready to watch women action heroes in lead. The Tanu Weds Manu fame said, "Yes, in a way Manikarnika was also an action film but Dhakaad has a very international look and appeal. So, of course, I feel audiences are ready because they are looking at something new and refreshing, and this film is refreshing."

Let us tell you, Kangana Ranaut worked very hard to get into the skin of her character Agni in Dhaakad. When asked about her routine to develop her character for the film, the diva said, "Yes, I had an action routine. I learnt Martial arts and kickboxing."

Despite facing failure at the box office, Kangana Ranaut's action skills in Dhaakad were noticed by many people. Interestingly, the actress had shared a video of action king Vidyut Jammwal praising her action in the film as the best this year, on her Instagram stories. Hence, Kangana is indeed hoping to get some good views on OTT.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also released on Netflix, and we must say, the film performed exceedingly well on OTT as well. After seeing BB 2's success, the makers of Dhaakad are hopeful of the release of their film on ZEE5.

Talking about Dhaakad, the film is directed by Razneesh Ghai. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.