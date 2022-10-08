EXCLUSIVE! Rakul Preet Singh Reacts To Thank God VS Ram Setu Box Office Clash On Diwali

The festival of Diwali is considered to be one of the biggest release window for films. Every year, you have a couple of biggies locking horns at the box office as the audience flock to cinema halls with their near and dear ones.

After having a low-key Diwali for the last few years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, theatre owners are looking to go back to the glory days of thunderous opening weekends during this festive season. This year, we have an ultimate box office face-off- Sidharth Malhotra-Ajay Devgn's Thank God and Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, Rakul Preet Singh reacted to this box office clash.

She told us, "We are all actors and these release dates are not in our hands, honestly. That's the call that the producers take. I am sure Diwali is a festival that calls for celebration and can accomodate two films. These are two completely different films. I would just say that I just hope that both the films work because we need films to work."

Interestingly, Rakul Preet Singh's last release Cuttputlli featured her opposite Akshay Kumar.

Speaking about Thank God, the family entertainer helmed by Indra Kumar, has Sidharth Malhotra sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn for the first time. The film revolves around a man who reaches Yamlok for the time being while hanging between life and death after meeting with a car accident. Ajay plays the role of a modern-day Chitragupt who reminds him of his sins and offers to play a game of life.

Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, on the other hand, tells the story of an archaeologist who must race against time to prove the existence of the legendary 'Ram Setu.' Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the action-adventure flick also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushhratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Both these films are scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 25, 2022.