EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals If He And Alia Bhatt Have Chosen Any Special Name For Their Baby

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy, Ranbir Kapoor has been facing several questions regarding his baby during the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is all set to arrive in theatres on July 22, 2022 and Ranbir is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film as widely as possible.

While speaking exclusively to FilmiBeat, when Ranbir was asked if he has chosen any special name for his baby, he said that he and Alia have kept a list of names ready, but they have not decided any particular name for their baby yet.

Ranbir further said when he will hold his baby in his arms, he will listen to his heart and whatever he would feel like calling him/her looking at his/her personality, he will name the baby accordingly.

Having said that, netizens are pretty sure that Ranbir and Alia are going to have twins, as recently during his interaction with a media portal, when Ranbir was asked to tell two truths and one lie about himself, he said, "I am having twins. I am going to be part of a very big mythological film. I am taking a long break from work."

Without wasting a second, netizens assumed that Ranbir and Alia might be having twins.

Coming back to Shamshera, the film has been in a tremendous buzz, and moviegoers are eager to watch Ranbir on the big screen after good four years. Apart from Ranbir, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.