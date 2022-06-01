EXCLUSIVE! Ruslaan Mumtaz: I Am Forever Indebted To KK For Making Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar Song Immortal

"Mera pehla pehla pyaar hai yeh ooo, aankhon mein aitbaar hai yeh ooo." KK's melodious voice summed up the feeling of first love that most of us have felt at some point in our lives. In the era of bluetooth, it was one of the tracks that featured in almost every 90s kid's playlist, and gave them butterflies.

Picturized on Ruslaan Mumtaz and Hazel Crowney, the title track of MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar is one of KK's most popular romantic numbers. The news of the popular singer's untimely demise has left everyone in deep grief, and Ruslaan too, is taken aback by this unfortunate event.

When Filmibeat contacted the Jabariya Jodi actor, he said that 'Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar' will always be the most important creative collaboration in his career. Ruslaan further added that he is indebted to KK for making the track immortal like him.

Speaking exclusively to us, he shared, "It's a very sad day. It's only today when he is no more do I realise the impact that he has had on my career. That song will always be the most important creative collaboration in my career. I am forever indebted to KK for singing it so beautifully and making it immortal like he is. He will be remembered for decades for his beautiful voice and unmatched talent."

Singer KK, whose real name was Krishnakumar Kunnath, breathed his last in Kolkata on Tuesday (May 31), hours after performing at a music concert there.

The popular playback singer began his career by singing for advertisement jingles, and made his singing debut with the 1996 Tamil film Kadhal Desam. KK landed his first big break in Bollywood with the heartbreak anthem 'Tadap Tadap Ke' in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999.