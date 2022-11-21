EXCLUSIVE: Sherlyn Chopra On Raj Kundra Pornography Case: I Have Been Unnecessarily Dragged Into It

Raj Kundra is once again making headlines in the pornography case. Maharashtra Cyber Police has filed a 450-page charge sheet in the 37th Metropolitan Magistrate Court. According to reports, police have accused Raj Kundra, model-actress Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey and producer Meeta Jhunjhunwala of shooting obscene videos in five-star hotels in Mumbai and circulating it on OTT platforms for monetary gains.

However, talking exclusively to Filmibeat, model-actress Sherlyn Chopra reacted to this matter and said that she is being unnecessarily dragged into the pornography case. For the unknown, last year, the actress had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra for allegedly harassing her.

Main Conspirator In the Case Is Raj Kundra

Talking about the charge sheet filed in the infamous case, Sherlyn Chopra said, "This case is currently in the Supreme Court. But I want to say that I have been unnecessarily dragged into the pornography case. The main conspirator in the case is Raj Kundra, as declared by Mumbai Crime Branch in 2021. These people with muscle power and money power think that they can twist the law in their favour if needed. But little do they understand that the Constitution of the nation is not meant for a select few, but to every citizen of the country, irrespective of his/her net worth, political connections and/or religion."

Talking about the next steps she will take in the matter, the actress said, "My legal team is waiting for the copy of the charge sheet, after which we will file for discharge."