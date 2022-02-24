Exclusive: Soham Majumdar On Working In SonyLIV's Homecoming: It Felt Like Getting Back My Childhood

Soham Majumdar is currently riding high with the success of his recently released Hindi-Bengali film Homecoming which was released on the OTT streaming platform SonyLIV. In an exclusive chat with Filmibeat, he revealed to us that working on the movie was like getting back to his childhood. The plot of the same revolves around a separated theatre group reuniting and going on a trip down memory lane.

Talking about working in Homecoming, Soham Majumdar said, "In our early days, I used to visit Digha (a coastal town in West Bengal) a lot and it's a seaside place so as kids we always used to play with the waves. As Kolkataians, we were not prone to Goa and Digha was like Goa to us. Going to Digha was the best childhood memory so this film (Homecoming) was like those waves and getting back to my childhood. Getting to go back to the stage with a film about theatre and reunion so I felt that. Those memories came back to me like the waves so it was lovely and I was enjoying every minute of it on the set. And more so because the people involved in the film whether it was the cast and crew, they were all into the film and into the making of it."

The Kabir Singh actor went on to say that his Homecoming cast and crew have become his close friends now. Soham Majumdar added, "They've become my friends now so it becomes even more interesting when the cast becomes your friend. Otherwise, you know right that it's not possible for everybody to remain, friends, as we move on from one tent to another but in this case, I got to meet some like-minded souls with whom it was almost like having a campfire session."

While talking about bagging the role of Godot in the movie, Soham Majumdar said that the director of the movie Soumyajit Majumdar thought that he will be perfect for the part after watching his art in Kabir Singh. The Dhamaka actor furthermore said, "Soumyajit Majumdar who is the director of the film, him and I, we haven't really done theatre together but his group and my group used to do theatre at the same time in Kolkata. So that's how we knew each other. So after Kabir Singh, naturally I was wanting to do more work because it's not that I just wanted to do one film and then not do anything. After watching me in Kabir Singh, Soumyajit thought I can be good for this part and this was something that was closer to our home as well so he thought I will be perfect for it. So he came to me with the script and the idea after which there were no second thoughts in me to play the part. I was getting to work with such a script and such talented actors that I felt like okay, this is going to be a joyride so let me be a part of it." Talking about Homecoming, it also stars Plabita Borthakur, Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal and Tushar Pandey in the lead roles.