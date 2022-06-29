Exclusive! Thakur Anoop Singh Opens Up About His Next Film Control; Says ‘This Is No Less Than A Dream For Me’

Actor Thakur Anoop Singh has begun shooting for his next Bollywood film Control today. The actor who's known for playing the antagonist in films such as Commando 2 and Rogue, is shooting for his second Hindi film as the lead, after wrapping up the shoot of the Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer Singam 3, titled Romeo S3.

Thakur Anoop Singh's next is being directed by debutant, Safdar Abbas and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Yashi films. Anoop will be seen opposite actress Priya Anand while Rohit Roy will be seen playing the antagonist.

Talking about Control, the actor will be seen playing the role of an army officer in the film. Thakur Anoop Singh told Filmibeat, "This is no less than a dream for me. Everything from the story to the team is just terrific, so I'm super excited to start the shoot of this film." When asked about the plot of Control, the actor further stated, "The film revolves around an army officer fighting for his childhood friend caught in an online fraud."

Let us tell you, Control will be shot in various locations such as Lucknow, Mumbai and London. Since he has played the antagonist in his previous films, his fans are now excited to see him in a positive role.