Exclusive! Thakur Anoop Singh Opens Up About His Next Film Control; Says ‘This Is No Less Than A Dream For Me’

Actor
Thakur
Anoop
Singh
has
begun
shooting
for
his
next
Bollywood
film
Control
today.
The
actor
who's
known
for
playing
the
antagonist
in
films
such
as
Commando
2
and
Rogue,
is
shooting
for
his
second
Hindi
film
as
the
lead,
after
wrapping
up
the
shoot
of
the
Hindi
remake
of
Suriya-starrer
Singam
3,
titled
Romeo
S3.
Thakur
Anoop
Singh's
next
is
being
directed
by
debutant,
Safdar
Abbas
and
produced
by
Jayantilal
Gada
and
Yashi
films.
Anoop
will
be
seen
opposite
actress
Priya
Anand
while
Rohit
Roy
will
be
seen
playing
the
antagonist.
Talking
about
Control,
the
actor
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
an
army
officer
in
the
film.
Thakur
Anoop
Singh
told
Filmibeat,
"This
is
no
less
than
a
dream
for
me.
Everything
from
the
story
to
the
team
is
just
terrific,
so
I'm
super
excited
to
start
the
shoot
of
this
film."
When
asked
about
the
plot
of
Control,
the
actor
further
stated,
"The
film
revolves
around
an
army
officer
fighting
for
his
childhood
friend
caught
in
an
online
fraud."
Let
us
tell
you,
Control
will
be
shot
in
various
locations
such
as
Lucknow,
Mumbai
and
London.
Since
he
has
played
the
antagonist
in
his
previous
films,
his
fans
are
now
excited
to
see
him
in
a
positive
role.