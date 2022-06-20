Exclusive! Vishal Furia On Facing Difficulties While Shooting For Forensic: We Took Painstaking Effort

After
giving
amazing
films
like
Chhorii
and
Bali,
director
Vishal
Furia
is
all
set
with
his
next
film
Forensic,
which
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
a
Malayalam
film
of
the
same
name.
Forensic
stars
Radhika
Apte
and
Vikrant
Massey
in
the
lead
role.
The
film
shows
the
story
of
a
female
police
officer
in
a
small
hill
town
of
Mussoorie,
who
join
hands
with
a
forensic
expert
to
find
a
serial
killer.
Well,
the
trailer
of
Forensic
has
already
been
released
on
the
internet
and
fans
can't
keep
calm
to
see
the
film
on
the
OTT
platform,
ZEE5.
Recently,
in
an
exclusive
interaction
with
Filmibeat,
director
Vishal
Furia
opened
up
about
what
difficulties
he
faced
while
shooting
for
the
film.
Forensic
director
Vishal
Furia
said,
"Not
really
difficulties,
but
we
took
painstaking
effort
to
showcase
Forensic
procedures
and
technology
with
the
best
possible
accuracy
on
screen.
That
would
result
in
multiple
takes
till
it
felt
correct.
The
rapidly
changing
weather
of
Mussoorie,
sometimes
sunny
and
sometimes
rainy,
all
changing
in
a
matter
of
minutes,
posed
a
lot
of
challenges
while
shooting."
Talking
about
Forensic,
the
film
also
stars
Prachi
Desai,
Ronit
Roy
and
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
film
is
all
set
to
release
on
June
24
on
ZEE5.
Talking
about
the
original
Malayalam
flick,
the
film
stars
Mamta
Mohandas,
Reba
John,
Tovino
Thomas,
Giju
Mohan,
Saiju
Kurup
and
others
in
key
roles.
The
Malayalam
version
was
jointly
directed
by
Akhil
Paul
and
Anas
Khan.