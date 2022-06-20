Exclusive! Vishal Furia On Facing Difficulties While Shooting For Forensic: We Took Painstaking Effort

After giving amazing films like Chhorii and Bali, director Vishal Furia is all set with his next film Forensic, which is the Hindi remake of a Malayalam film of the same name. Forensic stars Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The film shows the story of a female police officer in a small hill town of Mussoorie, who join hands with a forensic expert to find a serial killer.

Well, the trailer of Forensic has already been released on the internet and fans can't keep calm to see the film on the OTT platform, ZEE5. Recently, in an exclusive interaction with, director Vishal Furia opened up about what difficulties he faced while shooting for the film.

Forensic director Vishal Furia said, "Not really difficulties, but we took painstaking effort to showcase Forensic procedures and technology with the best possible accuracy on screen. That would result in multiple takes till it felt correct. The rapidly changing weather of Mussoorie, sometimes sunny and sometimes rainy, all changing in a matter of minutes, posed a lot of challenges while shooting."

Talking about Forensic, the film also stars Prachi Desai, Ronit Roy and others in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on June 24 on ZEE5. Talking about the original Malayalam flick, the film stars Mamta Mohandas, Reba John, Tovino Thomas, Giju Mohan, Saiju Kurup and others in key roles. The Malayalam version was jointly directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan.