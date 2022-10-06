Exes Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Share Stage At A Special Navratri Event; Fans React

The illustrious Kalyanaraman family recently hosted a grand Navratri event in Kerala which was attended by the whose who from the Hindi, Tamil and Telugu film industries. Eminent personalities like R Madhavan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, and others.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the presence of ex flames Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif under one roof even though they kept their distance from each other. We came across a few pictures from the event going viral on social media in which the two stars are seen standing separately.

While Katrina stood next to her Zero co-star R Madhavan, Ranbir Kapoor was by Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni's side. The Bharat actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a creamish brown salwar suit while Ranbir donned a black kurta pyjama.

Have a look at the pictures from the event

Meanwhile, fans of both the stars couldn't kept calm when they came across these clicks of Ranbir and Katrina sharing a stage. An Instagram user commented, "RK looking super handsome as always ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Another netizen wrote, "These two have such chemistry. Wish they would do a film together."

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were reportedly in a relationship for a couple of years after they worked together on Rajkumar Santoshi's comic caper Ajab Prem Ki Jab Kahaani. However, they soon parted ways and their much-hyped breakup was a talking point for a long time.

Ranbir soon fell in love with his Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt and the couple after dating for a few years, tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. They are now expecting their first child together.

Katrina Kaif on the other hand, kept her relationship with Vicky Kaushal under wraps for the long time until the duo got hitched in a private ceremony in Rajasthan last year.