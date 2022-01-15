Fabbeu – Nurturing The Fabulous You Exclusively For Your Unique Pigment

Skin care is such a sensitive topic in this day and age from which even the teenagers suffer from it the same. There are as of now various treatments and remedies available among which some are scientific, various methodical, several ayurvedic and quite a lot of medical ones, but unfortunately not all of these prophylactic medicaments are one to work on every single skin types. Due to this revelation "Fabbeu" took birth.

This idea was born out of an IT Engineer - Ankiit Khemka's rationality when he himself struggled with those concerns in his teenage years. Being inspired by his skin care skirmish led to the foundation of "Fabbeu - (an Acronym for Fabulous You)".



Determined to change the existing face of skin care products, Ankiit Khemka along with his strong pillar and a B. Pharmacy student Bhavana Khemka, came together to change the mind set with their rock-solid idea of AI based personalised skin care company exclusively for the Generation Z. This start-up is accredited by Start Up India and deemed as completely safe for the teenagers.

Ankiit Khemka and Bhavana Khemka from NMIMS have discovered a new way to analyse your skin through an AI medium where the intelligence evaluates your unique skin and suggest you a special Indian branded Fabbeu product. This product is 100% teenagers friendly and uses no harmful chemical making it worth the risk.

The Fabbeu team has already eradicated your efforts on trial and errors and you can book your own report analysis for free on Fabbeu.com or stay connected through fabbeu_india on Instagram. "We also intend to launch our products on major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Nykaa, and will also move towards modern retail, MBOs, and leading offline stores soon. With our commitment to quality, we are zestful about making Fabbeu India's leading skincare brand." Adds Manish Khemka, Co-Founder at FABBEU.