Fan Watches IPL Match With Anushka Sharma; Shares Her Experience In A Viral Video

Taking some time off from her hectic schedule, Anushka Sharma recently attended the Indian Premiere League match (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

A female fan witnessed this live match from the same box where Anushka was seated. She later took to her Instagram page to document her experience of watching the cricket match along with the Dil Dhakadne Do actress.

The fan by the name Raveena Ahuja, posted a video which begins with her posing inside her car. She added a caption in the video, "Watching an entire IPL match with Anushka Sharma." She is seen standing at the stands smiling and later munching a snack sitting while watching the match. She further added in the clip, "Corporate box at Wankhede Stadium."

In the next part of the clip, Anushka is seen just a few feet away from her. Raveena mentioned, "Here is a glimpse of her, wait till the end, there's more." She also wrote that Anushka's family was right in front of her. At the end of the video, Raveena is seen posing with Anushka, who says something funny and everyone starts laughing.

Watch the video.

Raveena captioned the Instagram video, "For the very FIRST time in my life I went to the Stadium to watch the live match and it turned out to be like one of the best experiences ever."

Meanwhile, the netizens were thrilled to see Raveena's video which went viral in no time. A netizen wrote, "Jealousy level at peak." "How does it feels to live someone else's dream," another comment read. Another person said, "God's favourite child you are!!" "OMG, How can someone be so lucky mahn!!"

Speaking about movies, Anushka will next be in Chakda Xpress which is based on the life story of Jhulan Goswami, former captain of India national women's cricket team.