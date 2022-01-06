Fans Go Bonkers Over Disha Patani's Latest Picture

Bollywood's IT girl, Disha Patani took to social media recently and posted yet another ravishing photo of herself. Not just her dress was stunning, but the actress' version of dewy makeup is pure goals, which left the fans impressed.

Disha posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bralette with a deep neckline. However, her perfectly done dewy makeup is what amazed the fans and us.

She kept her look subtle with a slight tint of pink on her eyelids and lips. She captioned her photo with a cute pink flower emoji.

As soon as Disha posted the photo, her fans showered it with red hearts and lovestruck emojis. Apart from that, comments such as "Ufffff kehar", "So hydrated (sic)", "❤️❤️❤️", were posted on her photo.

On the work front, Disha has has two films lined up for release - Ek Villain 2 and Yodha.