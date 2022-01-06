    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fans Go Bonkers Over Disha Patani's Latest Picture

      By
      |

      Bollywood's IT girl, Disha Patani took to social media recently and posted yet another ravishing photo of herself. Not just her dress was stunning, but the actress' version of dewy makeup is pure goals, which left the fans impressed.

      disha

      Disha posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bralette with a deep neckline. However, her perfectly done dewy makeup is what amazed the fans and us.

      Disha Patani Says Yodha Was An Immediate Yes For Her; 'It's Exactly What I Was Looking For'Disha Patani Says Yodha Was An Immediate Yes For Her; 'It's Exactly What I Was Looking For'

      She kept her look subtle with a slight tint of pink on her eyelids and lips. She captioned her photo with a cute pink flower emoji.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

      As soon as Disha posted the photo, her fans showered it with red hearts and lovestruck emojis. Apart from that, comments such as "Ufffff kehar", "So hydrated (sic)", "❤️❤️❤️", were posted on her photo.

      Disha Patani Chills In Maldives In Bikini PhotosDisha Patani Chills In Maldives In Bikini Photos

      On the work front, Disha has has two films lined up for release - Ek Villain 2 and Yodha.

      Comments
      Read more about: disha patani Yodha
      Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 17:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X