Fans Hail Nick Jonas' Cute Bond With Madhu Chopra As The Duo Step Out For Diwali Dinner With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have time and again proven that their relationship is beyond cultural boundaries. The couple last night were spotted together with the actress's mother, Madhu Chopra, as they stepped out to celebrate the Diwali festival. They opted for a lavish restaurant in Los Angeles. A bunch of pictures of their outing were shared online, where Nick and Madhu were seen walking out of the hotel while Priyanka walked ahead of them. Priyanka even clicked their photos.

For the outing, the Chopra ladies went with the Diwali vibes and chose to wear traditional ethnic outfits for dinner. Priyanka and Madhu donned kurtas, while Nick chose to wear a black jacket and matching pants. As the trio enjoyed a fancy intimate dinner time together on the night before Diwali, social media users are hailing Nick for his sweet gesture towards his mother-in-law. Check out the photos here

Nick was found holding Madhu Chopra's hand while leaving the restaurant after dinner. Fans reacted to the photos that have gone viral and are lauding Nick for the cute bond he shares with his wife's mother. Users swamped the comment section and reacted to the pictures shared by a fan page.

One user wrote, "Nick is so protective and love the bond he shares with his beautiful mother-in-law." Another comment read, "We love a man, who adores his mother-in-law." Another one wrote, "I love how respectful Nick is with Madhu." One of the images shows Priyanka capturing the wholesome sight between Nick and Madhu on her phone. One fan said, "Love Priyanka clicking her hubby and mama."

This year's Diwali is special as Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January, 2022. The actress keeps sharing glimpses of her daughter but has kept her face hidden from the world. Priyanka and Nick held a lavish Diwali party last year at their Los Angeles home. Celebrity guests like model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer-songwriter John Legend, and Mindy Kaling, among others, were in attendance.

In terms of work, Priyanka has finished filming her first web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She has two Hollywood films in her kitty - Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me. In Bollywood, the Desi Girl will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.