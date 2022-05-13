farah-khan-shares-aishwarya-rai-and-rani-mukerji-s-unseen-picture-before-their-infamous-cold-war

It's known to all that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rani Mukerji used to be best buddies until the Devdas actress got embroiled into a nasty break up with Salman Khan, and she had to distance herself from many of her friends and colleagues.

Wondering why has Aishwarya and Rani's old friendship cropped up today? Well, a while ago, Farah Khan shared an old picture of Rani Mukerji and Aishwarya Rai from her housewarming party on her Instagram page and we just can't help but recall the good old days of Bollywood.

Farah captioned the picture as, "#flashbackfriday .. housewarming 2001 at the first home I bought.. p.s- @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had cm straight frm devdas shoot thus the sindoor 😄 n rare pic of @karanjohar in non designer clothes 😜 @faroutakhtar @aslisajidkhan #ranimukherjee."

In the picture, Aishwarya and Rani are seen striking a pose for the camera along with Karan Johar, Sajid Khan and Farhan Akhtar.

Reacting to the picture, Karan commented, "Oh my god!!!!"

Coming back to Aishwarya and Rani's infamous cold war, things turned worse between the duo when Rai was replaced by Mukerji in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chalte Chalte.

Aishwarya was the first choice for the film and she had started shooting for the film as well, but one fine day, Salman arrived on the sets of Chalte Chalte and things got chaotic because of his heated argument with Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, Shah Rukh had to take a stern step and he ended up ousting Aishwarya from the film. Reportedly, Aishwarya was hurt when she learnt that her own friend Rani has agreed to fill in her shoes.

Cut to present, both Rani and Aishwarya are leading happy lives and they are very cordial with each other, as they have let bygones be bygones.