Farah Khan Wishes Karan Johar On His Birthday With Quirky Video; Asks 'Do You Want To Come Out Of Closet?'

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan was one of the first celebrities to wish Karan Johar on his birthday today (May 25, 2022) and boy, she did it in style! Khan dropped a hilarious video from Karan's house to wish him.

In the video, Farah is seen giving fans a sneak-peek into Karan Johar's huge collection of clothes in his massive closet. Before panning the camera towards the filmmaker, she quips, "Oh my God, we are in Karan Johar's wardrobe and look who is in the closet!" When KJo asks Farah if she wanted to come into her closet, the latter asks him, "Do you want to come out of the closet?" To this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director responds by saying, "Been there, done that," indirectly referring to his sexual orientation.

Farah posted this quirky video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav♥️ #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said "Oh My God".. 😜 letting him hav the last word on his birthday."

Have a look.

Earlier, Karan Johar had addressed the curiosity around his sexuality in his biography 'An Unsuitable Boy.' He had mentioned in his memoir, "Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me."

Speaking about work, Karan Johar who turns 50 day, is returning back to direction after a short gap with his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.