Fardeen Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I Am Asymptomatic'

Actor Fardeen Khan recently took to social media to reveal that he has contracted COVID-19. The actor also added that he is asymptomatic and currently isolating at home.

Fardeen took to his Twitter page and wrote,

Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery. The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating. 🙏🙏 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) January 19, 2022

As soon as Fardeen shared this news on his social media handle, his fans wished him a speedy recovery. A netizen wrote, "My prayers are with you. Take good care of yourself." Another one commented, "Get well soon sir... wait to see you back on screen.""I wish for your speedy recovery," wrote one of Fardeen's fans.

Fardeen made his Bollywood debut with Prem Aggan in 1998 and went on to star in films like Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, No Entry amongst others. His last screen appearance was in the romantic comedy Dulha Mil Gaya, which was released in 2010.

After a long sabbatical, the actor is now all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with Sanjay Gupta's Visfot. An official remake of 2012's Oscar-nominated Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors, the thriller also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.