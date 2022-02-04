Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Party Will Take Place At Javed Akhtar's Khandala Farmhouse?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21, 2022, as confirmed by Farhan's father and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. The couple will be entering marital bliss after almost 3 years of dating. Now, the latest development suggests that a wedding celebratory party will be organized on the occasion at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the party will see just the close family members and friends of the couple in attendance. A source close to the couple revealed to the portal, "It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration." Earlier speaking to the Bombay Times, Javed Akhtar not only confirmed the wedding date of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar but he also divulged some details about the preparations.

The lyricist said that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding will be a very simple affair which will be attended by only a selected few owing to the restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He further added that the nuptials will take place at their family home in Khandala. The screenwriter however said that the invitations are yet to be sent out. Javed Akhtar revealed, "Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, Shaadi Ki Jo Taiyyariyan Hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners."

Akhtar went on to say that due to the pandemic situation, the wedding ceremony will not be a large affair. On this, he said, "Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair Abhi Tak Toh Invitations Bhi Nahi Bheje Ghaye Hai (We are yet to send out the invitations)."

Javed Akhtar was also all praises for his would-be daughter-in-law. He said that Shibani Dandekar is a nice girl and is liked by all the family members. It was also earlier reported that like all the other celebrity couples, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani will also opt for attire by ace designer Sabyasachi for their special day. Well, this may come as great news for the fans of the lovely couple.