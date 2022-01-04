Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar To Tie The Knot In March This Year?

Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The couple has been shelling out major goals for their fans right from their mushy social media PDA to them cheering for each other's professional achievements. Now, much to the happiness of their fans, one hears that Farhan and Shibani are all set to tie the knot in March this year.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will reportedly get married in March this year in Mumbai. The report further stated that even though the couple wished to have a grand wedding initially, they have decided to keep the ceremony low-key due to the spike in the COVID-19 cases. The news portal quoted a source close to the duo to reveal, "Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don't want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair."

The source went on to add that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have zeroed on to a 5-star hotel for their wedding ceremony. Like many other celebrity couples, Farhan and Shibani have also decided to lock ace designer Sabyasachi's attires as their wedding outfits. Well, fans of the two are surely excited to see them enter marital bliss very soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shibani Dandekar was last seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please. She was also seen in the short film, Love In The Times Of Corona. Farhan Akhtar on the other hand was seen in the sports flick Toofan alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will now be directing the much-awaited road trip flick Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The announcement of the same had sent all the movie enthusiasts into a frenzy.