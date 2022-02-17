Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar To Tie The Knot In A Traditional Wedding On February 19?

After veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar confirmed that his son Farhan Akhtar is all set to get hitched to his steady actress-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, fans can't keep calm and are excited to know every tiny detail about this much-awaited nuptials.

Amid this, the latest scoop is that the lovebirds will be exchanging wedding vows as per Maharashtrian rituals on February 19 before the civil ceremony which is scheduled to take place on February 21.

As per a report in Hindustan times, it will be an intimate traditional ceremony which will take place at Farhan's farmhouse in Khandala, Maharashtra. It was be a daytime affair

The tabloid quoted an insider as saying, "The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don't want the media to turn up at the venue. Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding."

The report further states Farhan, Shibani and their respective families will leave for Khandala on the evening of February 18. Apparently, Shibani's sisters and close friends will be in charge of the pre-wedding festivities and bachelorette, which will take place today (February 17) and tomorrow.

Post this Maharashtrian wedding, Farhan and Shibani will be registering the wedding at their Bandra house on February 21. The couple is also expected to host a reception for their close friends and colleagues.

A few days ago, Farhan had posted a picture with his friends presumably from his bachelor's bash which was also attended by his to-be wife Shibani.

Shibani and Farhan have been dating for almost four years. The duo often leave the netizens gushing over their PDA on social media.