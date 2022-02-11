Farhan Akhtar's Mom Honey Praises His Bride-To-Be Shibani Dandekar; Says She Is Excited For Their Wedding

Farhan Akhtar and his actress-girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot on February 21. Recently in a chat with ETimes, Farhan's mother Honey Irani talked about this upcoming joyous occasion in their family and was all praise for her future daughter-in-law Shibani. She said that she finds her "gorgeous and madly in love" with her son Farhan.

The tabloid quoted the source as saying, "Shibani is lovely, pleasant and gorgeous; she is madly in love with Farhan. Farhan too is madly in love with her. I just hope they make and keep each other happy."

Spilling the beans on how the lovebirds broke the news about their big decision to them, Honey revealed that it happened when they met them for dinner. She said that sometime back the couple had invited them for dinner where they told them about their decision to get married.

Honey further added, "The most important thing is that they are both very happy. I just hope they have a wonderful life; it's really nice to see they are tying the knot now. They were very serious about each other. But frankly, today, couples take some time before making the decision on marriage. We respect that. We are not the interfering types. Shibani and Farhan are both mature. We would have approved of whatever they wanted."

Earlier while speaking with the same publication, Farhan's father and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar had shared that his son's wedding with Shibani would be a closely-knitted simple affair keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines. He had also said that they are yet to send out the invitations to the guests.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced in 2017 and are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.