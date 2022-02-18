Farhan Akhtar's Mom On Her Equation With Shibani Dandekar: We Keep Messaging Each Other, She's Just Too Sweet

Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to hitched on February 21. In a tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Farhan's mother Honey Irani was all praise for her future daughter--in-law and opened up on the relationship that she shares with her.

Calling her a 'lovely child', Honey said that she is very beautiful and extremely respectful to others. A Times Of India report quoted her as saying, "We also went on a holiday to the Maldives together. Shibani and I talk on the phone almost every day. We also keep messaging each other. She's just too sweet." She further said that she is very close to Shibani and meets her every second day since she and Farhan live next door.

Honey told the tabloid that her son and his girlfriend are foodies and often drop by to gorge some food cooked by her. Spilling a secret, she added, "There are times where they both call me and say, 'Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna. Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make." Honey said that Farhan and Shibani to treat themselves with nawabi keema, mutton dishes and dhansak prepared by her.

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities of Farhan and Shibani have already begun with the haldi ceremony which was attended by Shibani's sisters Apeksha and Anusha Dandekar, along with her friends Rhea Chakraborty and Amrita Arora.

Unfortunately, Farhan's mother Honey Irani couldn't be a part of it since she tested positive for COVID-19. However now, after completing her isolation period, she is very excited to be a part of her son's D-day. Meanwhile, there is a strong buzz that before their registering their wedding on February 21, they will be having a Maharashtrian wedding on February 19 at Farhan's Khandala farmhouse.