Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Share Dreamy Photos From Their Civil Wedding

Farhan Akhtar got hitched to his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19 at the former's massive farmhouse Sukoon in Khandala. Instead of a traditional Maharashtrian wedding or a nikaah, the couple exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony which was attended by their close family members and friends. B-town celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and Rhea Chakraborty were among the few ones who attended Farhan's special day.

The groom looked dashing in a black tuxedo while his bride dazzled in a shimmery red gown. Later, the Toofaan actor took to social media to announce his wedding with Shibani and wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Today, the newly-weds took to their respective social media handles to share some pictures from their civil wedding which took place at Farhan's house on February 21. While Farhan picked up a Sabyasachi sherwani, Shibani left us drooling over her peach saree designed by Anamika Khanna.

In the pictures, the lovebirds are seen sharing some special moments on the rooftop during the golden hour. Farhan captioned the pictures as, "I do. @shibanidandekar ❤️ Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for giving my special day a unique golden touch like only you can. 😊❤️."

Several celebrities dropped congratulatory notes under Farhan's post. Gauahar Khan commented, "Super congratulations! Ma sha Allah ! God bless both of you ! ❤️." "How lovely ❤️," read Rohit Roy's comment.

Shibani also shared some stunning clicks from her civil wedding. Have a look.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had been dating since 2018. The former was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira.