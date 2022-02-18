Farhan Akhtar To Perform A Special Song For His Bride Shibani Dandekar On Their Sangeet Ceremony?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are reportedly all set to enter marital bliss tomorrow (February 19) after almost three years of dating. While the wedding preparations are in full swing, the latest update around the couple's Sangeet ceremony is too adorable to miss. The development suggests that Farhan will be performing a special song for his bride-to-be on their Sangeet.

According to a news report in India Today, Farhan Akhtar will be crooning a special song for Shibani Dandekar at their Sangeet ceremony. Not only this but Shibani's girl pals have also prepared an elaborate song and dance sequence reportedly. Chehre actress Rhea Chakraborty who is one of the closest friends of Shibani will also be shaking a leg at the Sangeet.

Apart from this, some media reports have been doing the rounds which suggest that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will not have a traditional Maharashtrian wedding or a Nikah ceremony. Instead, the couple will have a simple wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends. Reportedly, the two have written their wedding vows which they will be reading on their special day.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by a registered marriage on February 21, 2022. Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Times Of India, Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani showered heaps of praises on her would-be daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar. Irani called the Shaandaar actress a lovely child and stated that she is extremely respectful towards others.

Honey Irani revealed to the publication, "We also went on a holiday to the Maldives together. Shibani and I talk on the phone almost every day. We also keep messaging each other. She's just too sweet."

She further added that she meets Shibani Dandekar quite a few times since she lives next door to her son Farhan Akhtar. Furthermore, Honey Irani added that both Farhan and Shibani are foodies and that they love to binge on the food cooked by her. She added, "There are times where they both call me and say, 'Mom we are coming home Kuch Achcha Banake Rakhna. Shibani likes to eat the guacamole I make." Talking about the wedding, yesterday (February 17) marked the Mehendi ceremony of the couple and now all eyes are on the D-Day.