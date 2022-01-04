Fashion Stylist Bhavna Singh Inspires Women Through Her Exemplary Styling Skills

How does an actor, a musician, a business leader, or a model always seem sharp and stylish? The secret is that a professional fashion stylist puts together their clothing. People stroll the red carpet in style and luxury thanks to a fashion stylist. With her excellent fashion sense, Bhavna Singh, a fashion stylist with a passion for styling and originality, inspires women to overcome challenges of bodily defects and societal stigma.

For the beauty contest, the New Delhi-based fashion stylist serves as the Director of the North Zone (Queens of World). Kiran Bedi and Isha Kopikkar have given her prizes in honor of her contributions to the fashion industry and women's empowerment. She has also helped raise funds for a number of non-profit organizations. She was recently featured in DLF Promenade #NotJustAnotHer campaign, which celebrates the lives of women. On December 19, she will teach a master class at That's Vogue in Ludhiana with cosmetic artist Guneet Virdi and social media influencer Preeti Pahuja Chawla.

Being a fashion stylist, she is responsible for coordinating all parts of a person's aesthetic appearance in order to make them appear appealing to others. She has worked extensively with industry personalities, assisting them in looking their best. Bhavna is also the Style Director at DLF Promenade in New Delhi, where she attends runway shows and other fashion industry events to keep up with the newest trends. She effectively realizes a specific look or concept for a given photographic assignment by partnering with models, fashion designers, photographers, hairstylists and makeup artists, creative directors, and art directors.

The impeccable fashion stylist, Bhavna Singh, says, "Fashion is something that everyone looks up to. Women in today's era are much aware of the fashion trends and always want to wear outfits that turn their fashion game on. I am meticulously working towards empowering women through my styling which makes them steal the spotlight and become the best version of themselves. Fashion is something that can be used as a tool of self-expression. Thus, I keep in mind to introduce fashion styles that are unique and extraordinary depending upon the different personalities of the women."

Every woman has her own unique perspective on the world, therefore there is no one-size-fits-all notion of empowerment. Empowerment means different things to different women, and their clothes and fashion choices reflect this. Bhavna is excited to give every woman the tools she needs to live a stylish life. She correctly assumes the position of a responsible fashion influencer whose purpose is to empower women via fashion, regardless of their socioeconomic situation, body image, or race. She underlines the significance of criticizing traditional body measurements or unconventional conceptions in order for fashion to actually empower women.