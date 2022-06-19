    For Quick Alerts
      Father's Day 2022: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Wish Dads

      By
      |

      The world is celebrating Father's Day 2022 on June 19, Sunday. This special day falls on the third Sunday of June, every year. On this special occasion, we celebrate our real-life superheroes - fathers, who dedicate their lives to their children and provide them with everything they ever need.

      Popular Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others wished dads with the sweetest social media posts. Have a look...

      Fathers Day 2022: Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan & Others Wish Dads

      Karan Johar

      The doting dad took to his official social media handles and shared a series of pictures with his twins, Yash and Roohi. "A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn't have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love,time and support.... She is the wind beneath our wings of love .... My bachas !!! What do I say there isn't a day I don't thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father's Day to me and to all single parents ! It doesn't just take two to nurture ! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is....❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏," Karan Johar captioned his post.

      Sara Ali Khan

      The young actress wished her dad Saif Ali Khan, by sharing a lovely picture with him and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. "Happy Father's Day Abba Jaan 👨‍👧‍👦🐣🐥," Sara Ali Khan captioned her post.

      Abhishek Bachchan

      The Dasvi actor shared a throwback picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan and wrote: "Main man!!! Happy Father's Day, Pa. Love you. @amitabhbachchan"

      Mahesh Babu

      The Telugu superstar shared a picture with his dad Krishna on his social media handles, with a special message. "You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father... I wouldn't be who I am without you... Happy Father's Day Nanna! ❤️," wrote Mahesh Babu.

      Anushka Sharma

      The actress shared an adorable picture of her father on her Instagram story and wished him on Father's Day.

      Neetu Kapoor

      The Jug Jug Jeeyo actress shared a lovely picture of her late hubby Rishi Kapoor, and wrote: "Happy Father's Day ❤️ always always in our hearts 🥰"

      Story first published: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 15:25 [IST]
