Fatima Sana Shaikh On Playing Indira Gandhi In Sam Bahadur: I Agreed Only Because Of Meghna Gulzar

After the critically acclaimed Raazi starring Alia Bhatt, Meghna Gulzar's next is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Sometime back, it was announced that Fatima Sana Shaikh has joined the cast and will be essaying the role of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, the Ludo actress shared that she agreed to do this film only because of Meghna Gulzar. Fatima also revealed that she only gave one look test for this film.

Further, Fatima spilled the beans on how she is prepping for this role and said that she has been watching a lot of Indira Gandhi's old interviews and reading a lot of material on her. She added that although all this won't be shown on screen, it is really interesting to learn about eminent figures who have changed history.

Sam Bahadur also marks Fatima Sana Shaikh's reunion with her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra who is playing the role of Sam Maneckshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw in the film.

Speaking about working with Sanya again, Fatima had previously told Pinkvilla, "I keep on meeting Sanya anyway. We won't be 'acting' together - it will be something like Ludo. We will have some passing moment together. So, it's not like we are working together, but just the fact that we will be together in the same film is very special. And I think we are lucky for each other! And Vicky is a sweetheart. So, it's going to be a lot of fun! And I am a big fan of Meghna."

Besides Sam Bahadur, Fatima Sana Shaikh also has Taapsee Pannu's upcoming production Dhak Dhak in her kitty which also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi.