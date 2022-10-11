Fawad Khan Isn't Sure If Bollywood Would Want To Work With Him Again; 'Fingers Will Be Pointed At Them'

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan made a smashing debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat in 2014. His next was Shakun Batra's Kapoor & Sons which earned him rave reviews from every nook and corner.

However, soon the rising political tensions between India and Pakistan led to Pakistani artists being banned in India. As a result of this, Karan Johar's 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil turned out to be Fawad's last venture in Bollywood.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor was asked if he would like to work in Bollywood again. In response, Khan said that while it was a good question, he cannot give a definitive answer until things stabilised between the two countries.

Fawad said, "The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout [between India and Pakistan] has not influenced our relationships, but it's definitely made us very wary of answering such a question. It's a good question but I can't give a definitive answer until things stabilize and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered."

He told the news portal that he hates controntation and doesn't like controversy either.

Elaborating on his answer, the actor continued, "I think it's more of a question whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others, because fingers will be pointed at them. I'll do my work and go away but then the people who'll have to suffer are those who are who want to collaborate with me. And I care about that because they are going to live there, and they're going to suffer the consequences."

"Similarly, if I were to work [in India] and come back [to Pakistan], I'd have to suffer the consequences of what the people or the government or whatever bodies that are involved think about it. But otherwise, I have a great relationship with the people that I've worked with and made great friends. I would love to see them again someday, and maybe work with them again. Whether it be for an international platform, a Pakistani platform, or for an Indian platform. Mainstream Bollywood is a different ballgame altogether," Variety quoted him as saying.

Workwise, Fawad Khan will next be seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt in which he will be sharing screen space with Mahira Khan.