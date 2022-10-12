FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Mrunal Thakur & Diana Penty dazzle as they turn showstoppers on the first day

It is that time of the year when the country's biggest fashion designers come together for one of the most awaited events and flaunt their new and exquisite designs. We are talking about the joint fashion week between Fashion Design Council of India and Lakme Fashion Week which has begun today with a bang in Mumbai. Interestingly, Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty were seen turning showstoppers on the first day and their panache was unmatched as they walked the ramp at the prestigious event.

The Jersey actress looked ravishing as graced the ramp for Mishru. She was seen wearing a red floral lehenga choli. It was paired with a matching red dupatta with heavy borders which was worn over the shoulder as a veil. Mrunal had her hair styled to give a wet hair effect which elevated the look. She completed the look with a choker necklace and had her make up game on point.

On the other hand, Diana Penty turned muse for designer Pallavi Mohan. She was a sight to behold in her ivory, sequenced backless outfit which she paired with minimal jewellery. The Happy Bhag Jayegi actress wore owned the ramp like a boss as the walked at the event.

Take a look at Mrunal Thakur and Diana Penty's pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Mrunal is currently basking in the success of her recent release Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan. She will be next seen in Ishaan Khatter starrer Pippa. The war drama is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and is expected to release in December this year.