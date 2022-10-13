FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022: Kriti Sanon Dishes Out Princess Vibes As She Turns Muse for Shantanu Nikhil

Kriti Sanon has been one of the most talked about and versatile actresses in Bollywood. The diva, who made her debut with the 2014 release Heropanti, has successfully carved a niche for herself. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress has not just won hearts with her acting prowess but she has also been a fashion icon. And now, Kriti has been making the headlines as she became a showstopper for ace fashion designer duo Shantanu Nikhil on the first day of FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week 2022 and she dished out major regal vibes on the ramp.

Kriti was a sight to behold in her silver-coloured heavily embroidered lehenga with embellishments. It was paired with a matching stylish blouse with a broad neckline. The Hum Do Hamare Do actress wore a matching dupatta with heavily embroidered borders on the shoulders which gave the perfect veil look. Kriti had completed the look with a beautiful neckpiece and had kept her tresses. She was a sight to behold as she graced the ramp like a princess.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's pics as she turns showstopper for Shantanu Nikhil at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kriti Sanon has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is currently looking forward to the release of Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. Besides, she is also working in Ganapath Part-1 with Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. This isn't all. Kriti will also be seen playing the role of Sita in Om Raut's much talked about movie Adipurush which also features Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.