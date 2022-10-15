FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Ananya Panday Dazzles As A Showstopper For Pankaj & Nidhi

Ananya Panday has been the talk of the town ever since she made her big Bollywood debut with the 2019 release Student of The Year 2. Ever since then, she has been a part of several popular movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan etc. Besides, Ananya is also known for her style sense and often wins hearts with her fashion choices. From the red carpet to her gym looks, Ananya never misses a chance to grab eyeballs every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, Ananya is once again making the headlines as she walked the ramp at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI.

Ananya was seen turning muse for Pankaj & Nidhi and presented their collection titled as "SOLARIS". The collection described the buoyant mood with vibrant colours. Each exquisitely epicurean piece is designed for the spirited woman who is on a quest for modern craftsmanship and values timelessness. The Liger actress was seen wearing an orange blazer dress as she walked as a showstopper. She had tied her hair in a back bun and had her make up game on point.

Take a look at Ananya Panday's pics from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Puri Jagannadh's pan India directorial Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, the actress completed the shooting of Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Interestingly, it will mark Ananya's second collaboration with Siddhant after their 2022 release Gehraiyaan.