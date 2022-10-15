FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Genelia D’Souza Is Absolute Stunner In Varun Nidhikha’s Monochromatic Outfit

The much awaited Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) has been going on in full swing in Mumbai. The fourth day witnessed Genelia D'Souza walking the ramp and she owned it like a pro. To note, the Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actress was seen turning a showstopper for Varun Nidhika and her panache was unmatched as she walked the ramp. She presented Varun Nidhika's collection paints imagery of an enchanted wilderness of sprouting Palms, intertwined with lattice patterns.

Genelia was seen wearing a stylish a black coloured off-shoulder neckline, layered silhouette blouse which she had paired with a grey coloured fish-cut style skirt and black embroidery of palms. The Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya actress completed the look with a back bun and black dangling earrings. This look is certainly a perfect fit for cocktail parties. To note, the hand-crafty feel of embroidered motifs cutouts in Varun Nidhika's outfits adds a layer of delicacy which is omnipresent in this collection, with some executed in ways that are anything but expected.

Take a look at Genelia D'Souza's pics from the fourth day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022:

Meanwhile, Genelia, is quite active on social media and is often seen treating fans with hilarious videos with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The power couple recently shared an entertaining video wherein Genelia was lip-syncing a trending audio clip with perfect expressions, "Suno ji, muje doctor ne ek mahina araam krne ke lia bola ha. Switzerland, Paris, America, USA, London, aap muje kha leka jaaoge?" To this, Riteish responded, "Dusre doctor ke pass". For the uninitiated, Riteish and Genelia had tied the knot in February 2012 and are proud parents of two sons Riaan and Rahyl.