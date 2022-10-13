FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Kanika Kapoor and Warina Hussain turn showstoppers on second day

The much awaited Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in partnership with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) has begun in Mumbai and several ace designers have been winning hearts with their exquisite designs. After a successful first day, the second day witnessed Kanika Kapoor and Warina Hussain owning the ramp and winning hearts with their panache. To note, Kanika had turned muse for the ace designer Swati Kapoor and she dished out major boss lady vibes as she walked the ramp.

The renowned singer, who is known for singing songs like Baby Doll, Beat Pe Booty, Buhe Bariyan etc, was seen wearing a brown coloured stylish crop top paired with a long brown skirt with a leafy print on it. She had kept her tresses open and had folded the sleeves to her elbows which elevated her look.

On the other hand, Warina Hussain was also seen walking the ramp in a multi-coloured outfit for PIEUX. She wore a crop top with matching trousers and a long coat of a similar print. Warina had tied her hair in a back pony and completed the look with black sunglasses. She dished out uber cool vibes.

Take a look at Kanika Kapoor and Warina Hussain's pics from Lakme Fashion Week 022:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Warina is currently making the headlines for her upcoming movie Yaariyan 2. Also starring Meezaan Jafri, Priya Varrier in the lead. Interestingly, television star Pearl V Puri will also be seen making his big Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2. The movie will be hitting the screens on May 12 next year.