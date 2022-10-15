FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Kunal Kapoor, Sania Mirza Make Heads Turn As They Walk The Ramp in Mumbai

The fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week in association with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) was quite happening. Celebs like Tara Sutaria, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mouni Roy, etc were seen gracing the ramp today and won hearts with their style. Joining them, Kunal Kapoor and Sania Mirza were also seen making heads turn as they turned showstoppers for SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi and Anushree Reddy respectively and it was a treat to watch them own the ramp like a pro.

Kunal Kapoor was presenting SVA's new collection titled, 'Mor aur fuaara' which was highlighting the spirit of travel and vacation. The Rang De Basanti actor wore a quirky co-ord set which was in hues of luscious, green, mints, midnight blue, off-white, and rose gold pink. Kunal paired with a pair of cream and brown loafers and his swag grabbed the eyeballs.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza was a sight to behold in her silver coloured heavily embroidered lehenga choli. Interestingly, mystical flora and fauna are beautifully brought to life using the brand's signature embroidery and silhouettes. She completed the look with a matching dupatta with heavily embroidered borders, a heavy choker necklace and had kept her tresses open.

Take a look at Kunal Kapoor and Sania Mirza's pics from Lakme Fashion Week:

Meanwhile, Kunal Kapoor has been enjoying the best phase of his life these days as he is busy spending time with his son. The actor, who married Abhishek Bachchan's cousin Naina Bachchan in February 2015, embraced parenthood for the first time early this year and he has been on cloud nine ever since.