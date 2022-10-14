FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Rhea Chakraborty Looks Stunning As The Beach Bride On The Third Day

Rhea Chakraborty is an actress who is known for her stunning looks and impressive fashion statements. The actress often sets new fashion goals for the youth every time she steps out in the city. Interestingly, Rhea has been making the headlines today as she made an appearance at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in association with Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) in Mumbai. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress was seen walking as the showstopper for GUAPA on the third day of the prestigious event.

Rhea was seen wearing a pastel coloured, multi-coloured floral print which had a cutworks details at the waist, a backless design and a plunging neckline. The actress was dishing out the perfect beach bride look as she walked the ramp with a matching floral print veil. Rhea had matched her easy-breezy outfit with a pair of pink sandals. She had kept her tresses open with a wavy touch and had opted for a dramatic make up with white eyeliner. Rhea indeed looked like a chic showstopper at the prestigious event.

Take a look at Rhea Chakraborty's pic from FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rhea was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. She will be next seen in Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey starrer Gaslight. The movie, which is a psychological thriller, marks Rhea's first collaboration with Vikrant and Sara. Helmed by Pawan Kriplani and will also feature Chitrangda Singh in a key role.