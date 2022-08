Filmfare Awards 2022 Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon Win Big!

The highly anticipated Filmfare Awards 2022 are finally announced. The prestigious awards were distributed at a star-studded event, which was held in Mumbai on August 30, Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in 83, while Kriti Sanon took home the Best Actress trophy for her performance in Mimi, in the Popular category. Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Balan won the Best Actor and Best Actress awards in the Critics category, for their performances in Sardar Udham and Sherni, respectively.

Check out the Filmfare Awards 2022 complete winners list here:

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for 83

Best Actress: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor (Critics' Choice): Vicky Kaushal for Sardar Udham

Best Actress (Critics' Choice): Vidya Balan for Sherni

Best Director: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah

Best Film (Popular Category): Shershaah

Best Film (Critics' Choice): Sardar Udham

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female): Sai Tamhankar for Mimi

Best Story: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Dialogue: Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Best Screenplay: Shubhendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for Sardar Udham

Best Original Story: Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Best Debut Male: Ehan Bhatfor 99 songs

Best Debut Female: Sharwari Wagh for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Debut Director: Seema Pahwa for Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Best Music Album: Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose for Shershaah

Best Lyrics: Kausar Munir for Lehra Do ('83)

Best Playback Singer (Male): B Praak for Mann Bharryaa 2.0 (Shershaah)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Action: Shershaah (Stefan Richter and Suniel Rodrigues)

Best Background Score: Sardar Udham (Shantanu Moitra)

Best Choreography: Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re (Vijay Ganguly)

Best Cinematography: Sardar Udham (Avik Mukhopadhyay)

Best Costume: Sardar Udham (Veera Kapur)

Best Editing: Shershaah (A Sreekar Prasad)

Best Production Design: Sardar Udham (Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Dmitrii Malich)

Best Sound Design: Sardar Udham (Dipankar Chaki and Nihar Ranjan Samal)

Best VFX: Sardar Udham (Superb/bojp Main Road Post Ny Vfxwaala Edit Fx Studios)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Subhash Ghai