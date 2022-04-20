Fitness2Flash Community Has Garnered 400,000 Followers Worldwide

Rinku Shah has always had a heart for helping others ever since she worked in Airlines. This desire to facilitate things for others was gratified after she had started a FITNESS COMMUNITY named FLASH in the year 2015. Through that community, Rinku helped women get back in shape through rigorous exercises that can be done at home and nutrition guidance that made a huge impact on the process.

Rinku Shah also has a Facebook COMMUNITY, which in 2021, was selected among 13000 communities in India to be a part of the Facebook Accelerator Program. The communities were at the receiving end of financing for future growth and development plans as well as drill gatherings from Facebook. FLASH, which has now been redesigned as Fitness2Flash, supports women the world over, in leading a healthy lifestyle. It also has a supporting squad of members to help in the vision Rinku Shah had envisioned.

Nourishment and strength are interrelated to each other and as the saying goes, fitness is built in the kitchen. Paying extra attention to your food intake is crucial to your body in the journey towards a fit body. Rinku's vision, as she always states, is to see a world where women are self-made and support each other with kindness. Fitness2Flash is currently the biggest community that empowers women to build strength and stamina through various strength-building exercises and flexibility-based workouts.

Apart from fitness, the Fitness2Flash community also provides services such as mentorship, online guidance, one on one interaction sessions, and other such services. They also arrange for constant 24/7 online support in the form of chats and video calls. If one desires to reach the peak of fitness, which everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime, Fitness2Flash community is always at the top of the fitness industry module.