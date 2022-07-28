Flying High On His Popularity As A Youtuber - Gufran Ansari

Social media has opened up a plethora of opportunities for those who want to showcase their talent on a global stage. The creative lot has already made their mark by becoming popular social media personalities who enjoy massive following of netizens. Gufran is one of them as he has managed to establish himself as a popular YouTuber whose Vlogs are extremely entertaining and engaging, having reached the top slot when it comes to measuring popularity quotient.

Right from vlogging to social media influencing to content creation, he aces in all and that's evident with the kind of following he enjoys on social media, be it YouTube or Instagram, which boasts of a 1.4 million subscribers and 800 K followers respectively.

Gufran Ansari, popularly "Guffu" is an 18-years-old young boy, hails from Mumbai and lists amongst India's youngest YouTubers enjoying massive following. His content is extremely engaging which keeps the viewer's interests intact, be it his vlogs on Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez or about other popular influencers and fellow Indian YouTubers, he never fails to entertain followers which is one of the foremost reasons for his popularity springing high, skywards. Furthermore, his grooming videos are a craze amongst youngsters, so are his prank videos which garner maximum attention owing to their hilarious content.

Gufran says that he delved into the content creation space as he was always passionate about creating something which would turn out to be a good source of entertainment for people, and what better than social media, which has proved to be the ultimate tool for those wanting to present themselves the way they want in front of the world. His quality content has helped build himself a secure place in this competitive space, which is truly commendable. Speaking about his success, Gufran says, "there's a lot more to achieve as this is just the beginning. Viewers will see a lot of me in coming times as I aim at entertaining them to the core through my creative abilities."