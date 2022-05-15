Former Australian Cricketer Andrew Symonds Dies In Car Crash

Former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash on Saturday night. The two-time World Cup winner met with a road accident just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland. The 46-year-old was the sole passenger, police confirmed.

The police statement said, “Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled. Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

It must be noted that Symonds is the third former Australian cricketer to tragically pass away in 2022 after leg-spinner Shane Warne died from a heart attack in Thailand in March and former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.

Former Australian captain Allan Border paid tribute to Symonds on Sunday and told the Nine Network, “He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer. He was an adventurer, loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping. People liked his very laid-back style.”

For the unversed, it must be noted that Andrew also appeared on the 5th season of Bigg Boss.