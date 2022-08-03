Forrest Gump Official Handle Announces Laal Singh Chaddha's Release Date; See Post

Laal Singh Chaddha, the upcoming Aamir Khan starrer is gearing up for its grand release. The world is talking about how much the film has to offer, and its songs to the music video, everything has created curiosity among fans and the global audience. Recently, the official handle of Forrest Gump, whose remake Laal Singh Chaddha is, took to social media and shared an announcement highlighting the release date of the Aamir Khan starrer.

"Watch one man's extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th," reads the social media post of Forrest Gump official handle.

On a related note, the Laal Singh Chaddha official trailer is receiving immense love from all quarters. The audience is looking forward to seeing Aamir Khan depict the life journey of the titular character, a differently-abled man.

Laal Singh Chaddha, which is directed by Advait Chandan, is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year.