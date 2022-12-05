Freddy Star Kartik Aaryan Planning To Get Married Anytime Soon? Here’s What The Actor Said

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchanama in 2011 and got the tag of the 'monologue guy' after the film's success.

While his performance got noticed, no one must have imagined that the actor will be among the most successful stars in 2022. He started the year on a high note with the super success of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Co-starring Tabu and Kiara Advani, the film is among the biggest hits of the year.

Now, he's ending the year with Shashank Ghosh's Freddy alongside Alaya F. The thriller recently premiered on Disney+Hostar and has been receiving rave reviews. Kartik has been earning appreciation for his role and people are calling it his best performance to date.

With many exciting projects in his kitty currently, it won't be wrong to say that the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star is indeed in the best phase of his career. Amid all the appreciation and success, the actor recently opened up about his marriage plans.

While many celebrities have tied the knot in the last few years, Kartik revealed that he has no plans of getting married in the near future as he's currently focusing on his career. However, the actor made it clear that he's open to love.

In an interview with News18, Kartik said, "My mom wants me to work for the next three to four years before I settle down. She doesn't want me to get distracted. I'm also focusing on my work currently. Thankfully, there's no pressure from them yet. Having said that, there's definitely room for love in my life."

At present, the actor is busy with multiple projects and is pretty confident that 2023 will be another great year for him. He stated, "I've always said that I want to become the number one actor. My aim is for filmmakers to believe that nobody can do a part better than me." The 32-year-old further added, "I want ki mere alaava koi aur actors unko na dikhe. I think I'm reaching there. And by next year, there won't be any other option but me (as their first choice for films)."

On the career front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is slated to hit the theatres during the Valentine's Day weekend next year.

His lineup also includes Satyaprem Ki Katha and Captain India.