Freddy To Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Charged Whopping Amount For These 4 Recent Films

After a slow start, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has now established himself among the most talented and bankable stars of his generation.

While most of the Hindi films released this year failed to make a mark, 2022 has turned out to be one of the best years for Kartik as he earned both critical and commercial success.

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the actor's first release of the year. A sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the horror comedy turned out to be a huge blockbuster. Now, he has ended the year on a high note with Shashank Ghosh's Freddy.

Ever since its premiere on Disney+Hotsar, the actor is being hailed for his strong performance. He's very much in demand and has several interesting projects in his kitty. Reportedly, he has charged huge fees for all of his latest films. Let's take a look at fees charged by Kartik for his recent movies.