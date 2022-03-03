From Dangal To Thar: A Look At Fatima Sana Shaikh's Versatility!

Fatima Sana Shaikh has always given promising characters on screen and has never failed to impress her audience with how beautifully the actress can nail any character with utmost flair. The year 2022 looks very promising where we will find the actress bring different avatars to the screen with three different projects.

The proficient girl has made her presence count in every movie she appeared in. The cute dimpled girl is an unleased beauty of Bollywood. She has always been seen in different looks and roles in her movies, experimenting is her own way of learning. She gives all of her potential to bring out the best of her character on the screen. Donning upon a boy cut look in her debut film Dangal is a much bolder decision to stand on, but Fatima's determination believes in doing whatever it takes to bring out the best result.

Fatima is often referred to as the director's favourite and has always moulded herself into any character that she has played. And yet again in Ludo, she played the character of a mother at such a young age, such a phenomenal performance as an actor. Now in her recent Netflix, release Thar she took the character of Marwari women, which is way ahead of her experience as an actor but she nailed it.

Fatima gave an extremely promising performance in Dangal and has proven herself as an actress who received various accolades for the same.

Having a tremendously busy schedule and transitioning from one character to another, from one set to another, Fatima is enjoying this quick change which keeps it more fun. It would be great to see what more different roles she will be coming with in the future.