    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      From Meet & Greet To Fun Activities: Another Successful 'Josh Creators Day' Celebration At Pro Kabaddi League

      By
      |
      Another Successful Josh Creators Day Celebration At PKL

      After a successful Creators Day event in Hyderabad last month, Josh decided to pamper the influencers again by promoting the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 in Mumbai this time.

      In collaboration with Star Sports, the event took place in Mumbai on December 13. Overall 20 Josh influencers were invited from Mumbai and across India to participate in this big event.

      Many popular influencers including Arhaan Ansari, Faiz Shaikh, Sandhya Singh, and Jaanvi Haate among others had a great time as they were involved in multiple activities like meet & greet with Anup kumar (Former Indian Kabaddi team captain, PKL & Kabaddi World Cup winner), interaction with hosts along with participating in fun activities. It was followed by dancing with mascot/cheer groups and at last watching the playoffs from VIP seats.

      For influencers, it was a completely wonderful & fun-filled experience and they were elated to be a part of such an amazing event. They expressed their gratitude to Josh and Star Sports for inviting them. Everyone went home with a heart full of joy and a mind full of memories.

      Take a look at some of the pictures below:

      Another Successful Josh Creators Day Celebration At PKL
      Another Successful Josh Creators Day Celebration At PKL
      Another Successful Josh Creators Day Celebration At PKL

      Here are the creators who enjoyed 'Josh Creators Day' at the PKL event:

      Arhaan Ansari

      Faiz Shaikh

      Saif Bmx

      Sandhya Singh

      Lovlesh

      Jaanvi Haate

      Kajal Qureshi

      Majid

      Shruti Kothari

      Riddhi Kothari

      Kushal Kanani

      Gayathri Shan

      Biglee Murali

      Akshay Partha

      Manish Maddy

      Shivani Kapila

      Noor Afshan

      Mahesh Behrani

      Sam Sameer

      Fukru

      Comments

      MORE JOSH NEWS

      Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 22, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X