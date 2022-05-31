From Naagin To Scarlet Witch, Mouni Roy's Brahmastra Look Receives Mixed Reaction From Netizens

A brand-new teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been released today by the makers with an announcement that the film’s trailer will be launched on June 15. The earlier unveiled first looks of Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha have already generated a lot of buzz among the masses.

Meanwhile, the new teaser shares a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna’s looks from the movie. Mouni, who is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the Ayan Mukerji directorial, can be seen dressed in black attire with an intense look on her face. In another scene, we see the actress burning as fire with red eyes.

However, Mouni’s look in the Brahmastra teaser has generated mixed views as it reminded fans of her Naagin avatar. One user wrote, “Nagin is back." It must be noted that the actress played the role of a shape-changing serpent in the first two seasons of Ekta Kapoor’s show on Colors TV.

Brahmastra's New Teaser Out: Glimpses Of Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna & Mouni Roy Have Us Thrilled

Some other netizens also drew parallels between Mouni’s Brahmastra and Marvel’s Scarlett Witch. One fan commented on Twitter by writing, “Indian Scarlett Witch" while another one wrote, “Scarlett witch + Nagin = Mouni Roy.” Take a look at a few reactions below:

Wanda sister mouni Roy from brahmastra pic.twitter.com/OJEU8q5rgO — Kaushik (@partofdproblem) May 31, 2022

mouni roy is going to slayyy i'm so freakin excited to see her as the antagonist 🔥#mouniroy #brahmastra pic.twitter.com/gxTylKy8ST — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) May 31, 2022

I'll riot if Mouni Roy didn't transform into a naagin in the climax https://t.co/uTmGMmXtvU — Frank Castle (SRKian) (@punisherr29) May 31, 2022

Dharma Production’s Brahmastra will see newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sharing the screen space for the first time on the big screen. The highly anticipated Bollywood biggie is all set to hit the theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.